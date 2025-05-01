Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
1. Introduction to Genetics
History of Genetics
Multiple Choice
In the history of genetics, who is credited (along with a collaborator) with creating the first accurate double-helix model of DNA in 1953?
A
James Watson and Francis Crick
B
Gregor Mendel
C
Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins
D
Oswald Avery and Colin MacLeod
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that this question is about the historical discovery of the DNA double-helix structure, a fundamental concept in genetics.
Recall that the first accurate double-helix model of DNA was proposed in 1953, which revolutionized our understanding of genetic material.
Identify the key scientists involved in this discovery: James Watson and Francis Crick are credited with building the first correct double-helix model.
Note that Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins contributed critical X-ray diffraction data that helped Watson and Crick develop their model, but they did not create the model themselves.
Recognize that Gregor Mendel is known as the father of genetics for his work on inheritance patterns in pea plants, and Oswald Avery and Colin MacLeod identified DNA as the genetic material, but neither created the double-helix model.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
In the context of the RNA world hypothesis about the origin of life, which molecule is proposed to have evolved first as both a carrier of genetic information and a catalyst?
5
views
Multiple Choice
In the history of genetics, who is most commonly considered the father of heredity based on pioneering experiments with pea plants?
20
views
Multiple Choice
Which British scientist helped solve the structure of DNA by producing key X-ray diffraction images?
10
views
Multiple Choice
In the history of genetics, who is most widely credited with first identifying DNA as a distinct chemical substance (then called “nuclein”) in 1869?
10
views
Multiple Choice
In the history of genetics, who developed the Punnett square to predict the outcome of genetic crosses?
29
views
Open Question
Match the following inheritance theory with the appropriate definition.
I. Pangenesis _________
II. Epigenesis _________
III. Preformation _________
IV. Blending Theory of Inheritance _________
A. Children were derived from substances found in the sex cells
B. Children are a blend of parental traits
C. Sew cells contain a miniature adult, which will keep growing until adulthood
D. Gemmule particles were carried from different body parts to reproductive organs
689
views
28
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms describes the process of breeding organisms for certain phenotypes?
1850
views
22
rank