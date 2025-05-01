Multiple Choice
In the history of genetics, the first strands of DNA were directly observed using which type of microscope?
Match the following inheritance theory with the appropriate definition.
I. Pangenesis _________
II. Epigenesis _________
III. Preformation _________
IV. Blending Theory of Inheritance _________
A. Children were derived from substances found in the sex cells
B. Children are a blend of parental traits
C. Sew cells contain a miniature adult, which will keep growing until adulthood
D. Gemmule particles were carried from different body parts to reproductive organs