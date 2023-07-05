For the lac genotypes shown in the following table, predict whether the structural genes (Z) are constitutive, permanently repressed, or inducible in the presence of lactose.
Genotype Constitutive Repressed Inducible
I⁺O⁺Z⁺ x
I⁻O⁺Z⁺
I⁻OᶜZ⁺
I⁻OᶜZ⁺/F'O⁺
I⁺OᶜZ⁺/F'O⁺
IˢO⁺Z⁺
IˢO⁺Z⁺/F'I⁺
