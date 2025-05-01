Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Transformation
Multiple Choice
Transformation is the process of what occurring with DNA?
A
Two DNA physically exchange DNA
B
Bacteria take up DNA from the environment
C
DNA is degraded
D
DNA jumps from one bacteria cell to another
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of transformation in genetics: Transformation is a process where bacteria take up external DNA from their environment, which can lead to genetic changes.
Identify the key components involved in transformation: The external DNA, the bacterial cell, and the environment where the DNA is present.
Consider the mechanisms by which bacteria can acquire DNA: This includes natural competence, where bacteria have the ability to take up DNA naturally, and artificial methods like electroporation.
Differentiate transformation from other genetic processes: Unlike conjugation, where DNA is transferred directly between bacteria, transformation involves uptake from the environment.
Recognize the significance of transformation: It is a crucial method for genetic variation and adaptation in bacterial populations, and is also used in genetic engineering to introduce new genes into organisms.
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Related Practice
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Which of the following can serve as a vector to carry a gene from one organism into a bacterial cell?
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Multiple Choice
All of the following are processes used to introduce DNA molecules into bacterial cells EXCEPT:
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Multiple Choice
Genetic change in bacteria can be brought about by which of the following processes?
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Multiple Choice
Scientists must use what type of cells to transform DNA in the laboratory?
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Multiple Choice
The DNA from a bacterium with the genotype a+ b+ c+ is used to transform a bacteria with the genotype a b c. Gene pairs were checked for cotransformation with the following results. Using these results determine which genes are linked.
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Textbook Question
In a transformation experiment, donor DNA was obtained from a prototroph bacterial strain (a⁺b⁺c⁺), and the recipient was a triple auxotroph (a⁻b⁻c⁻). What general conclusions can you draw about the linkage relationships among the three genes from the following transformant classes that were recovered?
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