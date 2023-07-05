Skip to main content
Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses: Bacterial Transformation
In a transformation experiment, donor DNA was obtained from a prototroph bacterial strain (a⁺b⁺c⁺) and the recipient was a triple auxotroph (a⁻b⁻c⁻). What general conclusions can you draw about the linkage relationships among the three genes from the following transformant classes that were recovered? a⁺ b⁻ c⁻ 180 a⁻ b⁺ c⁻ 150 a⁺ b⁺ c⁻ 210 a⁻ b⁻ c⁺ 179 a⁺ b⁻ c⁺ 2 a⁻ b⁺ c⁺ 1 a⁺ b⁺ c⁺ 3

