In a transformation experiment, donor DNA was obtained from a prototroph bacterial strain (a⁺b⁺c⁺) and the recipient was a triple auxotroph (a⁻b⁻c⁻). What general conclusions can you draw about the linkage relationships among the three genes from the following transformant classes that were recovered?
a⁺ b⁻ c⁻ 180
a⁻ b⁺ c⁻ 150
a⁺ b⁺ c⁻ 210
a⁻ b⁻ c⁺ 179
a⁺ b⁻ c⁺ 2
a⁻ b⁺ c⁺ 1
a⁺ b⁺ c⁺ 3
