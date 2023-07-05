In Drosophila, Dichaete (D) is a mutation on chromosome III with a dominant effect on wing shape. It is lethal when homozygous. The genes ebony body (e) and pink eye (p) are recessive mutations on chromosome III. Flies from a Dichaete stock were crossed to homozygous ebony, pink flies, and the F₁ progeny, with a Dichaete phenotype, were backcrossed to the ebony, pink homozygotes. Using the results of this backcross shown in the table,
Phenotype Number
Dichaete 401
ebony, pink 389
Dichaete, ebony 84
pink 96
Dichaete, pink 2
ebony 3
Dichaete, ebony, pink 12
wild type 13
What is the sequence and interlocus distance between these three genes?
