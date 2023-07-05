Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
1:41 minutes
Problem 16
Textbook Question

In Drosophila, Dichaete (D) is a mutation on chromosome III with a dominant effect on wing shape. It is lethal when homozygous. The genes ebony body (e) and pink eye (p) are recessive mutations on chromosome III. Flies from a Dichaete stock were crossed to homozygous ebony, pink flies, and the F₁ progeny, with a Dichaete phenotype, were backcrossed to the ebony, pink homozygotes. Using the results of this backcross shown in the table, Phenotype Number Dichaete 401 ebony, pink 389 Dichaete, ebony 84 pink 96 Dichaete, pink 2 ebony 3 Dichaete, ebony, pink 12 wild type 13 What is the sequence and interlocus distance between these three genes?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
202
Was this helpful?
9:09m

Watch next

Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:09
Mapping Genes
Kylia Goodner
326
2
5
03:04
Modern Mapping
Kylia Goodner
174
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.