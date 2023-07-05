Another cross in Drosophila involved the recessive, X-linked genes yellow (y), white (w), and cut (ct). A yellow-bodied, white-eyed female with normal wings was crossed to a male whose eyes and body were normal but whose wings were cut. The F₁ females were wild type for all three traits, while the F₁ males expressed the yellow-body and white-eye traits. The cross was carried to an F₂ progeny, and only male offspring were tallied. On the basis of the data shown here, a genetic map was constructed.
Phenotype Male Offspring
y + ct 9
+ w + 6
y w ct 90
+ + + 95
+ + ct 424
y w + 376
y + + 0
+ w ct 0
Could the F₂ female offspring be used to construct the map? Why or why not?
