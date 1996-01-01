17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
- Multiple Choice
A mutation occurred that changed the sequence 5' AAGCTTGC 3' to 5' AAGCTTTGC 3'. What is the name for this type of mutation?673views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following mutations changes one codon to a chemically different amino acid?720views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following point mutations changes a purine nucleotide to a pyrminidine nucleotide?514views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Changes in the codon reading frame can be caused from all but which of the following?811views3rank
- Textbook Question
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
c-MYC(Burkitt lymphoma)464views
- Textbook Question
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
APC(familial adenomatous polyposis)476views
- Textbook Question
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
Which of these genes would you classify as a proto-oncogene and which as a tumor suppressor gene? Explain your categorization for each gene.488views
- Textbook Question
Identify the normal functions of the following genes whose mutations are associated with the development of cancer.
p53(Li–Fraumeni syndrome)544views