Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceSex-Linked Genes
Problem 28b
Textbook Question

In reptiles, sex determination was thought to be controlled by sex-chromosome systems or by temperature-dependent sex determination without an inherited component to sex. But as we discussed in section 7.6, in the Australian lizard, Pogona vitticeps, it was recently revealed that sex is determined by both chromosome composition and by the temperature at which eggs are incubated. What effects might climate change have on temperature-dependent sex determination in this species, and how might this impact the sex ratio for this species in subsequent generations?

