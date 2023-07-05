If a single bacteriophage infects one E. coli cell present on a lawn of bacteria and, upon lysis, yields 200 viable viruses, how many phages will exist in a single plaque if three more lytic cycles occur?
Dilution Factor Assay Results
(a) 10⁴ All bacteria lysed
(b) 10⁵ 14 plaques
(c) 10⁶ 0 plaques
