Genetics5. Genetics of Bacteria and VirusesBacteriophage Genetics
Problem 16
Textbook Question

If a single bacteriophage infects one E. coli cell present on a lawn of bacteria and, upon lysis, yields 200 viable viruses, how many phages will exist in a single plaque if three more lytic cycles occur? Dilution Factor Assay Results (a) 10⁴ All bacteria lysed (b) 10⁵ 14 plaques (c) 10⁶ 0 plaques

