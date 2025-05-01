How would you edit a specific nucleotide in a genome?
15. Genomes and Genomics
Genomics and Human Medicine
In the context of genomics and human medicine, what is gene therapy?
A pharmacologic strategy that treats disease by administering small molecules that bind to proteins encoded by disease genes without altering DNA
A therapeutic approach that treats disease by introducing, removing, or altering genetic material in a patient’s cells to change gene function or expression
A reproductive technique that selects embryos based on genetic testing results before implantation, without modifying any genes
A method for diagnosing disease by sequencing a patient’s entire genome and comparing it to a reference genome
Verified step by step guidance
Understand that gene therapy is a treatment strategy focused on directly modifying genetic material within a patient's cells to address disease.
Recognize that gene therapy involves introducing, removing, or altering DNA sequences to change how genes function or are expressed, rather than just targeting proteins or using small molecules.
Differentiate gene therapy from pharmacologic strategies that use drugs to affect proteins without changing the underlying DNA.
Distinguish gene therapy from reproductive techniques like embryo selection, which do not involve altering genes but rather selecting embryos based on genetic information.
Note that gene therapy is also different from diagnostic methods such as genome sequencing, which identify genetic variations but do not modify genes.
The CRISPR–Cas9 complex directs the Cas9 endonuclease to a specific genomic locus. If the endonuclease domain is inactivated and replaced with a transcriptional activator (or repressor) domain, what would be the functional consequence of directing such a complex to a specific chromosomal location?
The human genome project discovered that protein coding regions make up what percent of the human genome?
