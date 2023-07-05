Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics19. Cancer GeneticsCancer Mutations
1:52 minutes
Problem 29a
Textbook Question

Skin cancer carries a lifetime risk nearly equal to that of all other cancers combined. Following is a graph [modified from K. H. Kraemer (1997). Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. (USA) 94:11–14] depicting the age of onset of skin cancers in patients with or without XP, where the cumulative percentage of skin cancer is plotted against age. The non-XP curve is based on 29,757 cancers surveyed by the National Cancer Institute, and the curve representing those with XP is based on 63 skin cancers from the Xeroderma Pigmentosum Registry.

Explain why individuals with XP show such an early age of onset. 

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
62
Was this helpful?
4:50m

Watch next

Master Cancer Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:50
Cancer Mutations
Kylia Goodner
75
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.