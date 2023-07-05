The gel presented here shows the pattern of bands of fragments produced with several restriction enzymes. The enzymes used are identified above the lanes of the gel, and six possible restriction maps are shown in the column to the right.
One of the six restriction maps shown is consistent with the pattern of bands shown in the gel.
From your analysis of the pattern of bands on the gel, select the correct restriction map and explain your reasoning. <>.
