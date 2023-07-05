A geneticist searching for mutations uses the restriction endonucleases SmaI and PvuII to search for mutations that eliminate restriction sites. SmaI will not cleave DNA with CpG methylation. It cleaves DNA at the restriction digestion sequence
↓
5′−CCC GGG−3′
3′−GGG CCC−3′
↑
PvuII is not sensitive to CpG methylation. It cleaves DNA at the restriction sequence
↓
5′−CAG CTG−3′
3′−GTC GAC−5′
↑
What process is the researcher intending to detect with the use of these restriction enzymes?
