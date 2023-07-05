Skip to main content
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationDNA Repair
Problem 37
In a mouse-breeding experiment a new mutation called Dumbo is identified. A mouse with the Dumbo mutation has very large ears. It is produced by two parental mice with normal ear size. Based on this information, can you tell whether the Dumbo mutation is a regulatory mutation or a mutation of a protein-coding gene? Why or why not?

