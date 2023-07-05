Thinking back to the discussion of gain-of-function and loss-of-function mutations in Section 4.1, and putting those concepts together with the discussion of base substitution mutations in this chapter, explain why gain-of-function mutations are often dominant and why loss-of-function mutations are often recessive. Give an example of a type of gain-of-function mutation that is dominant and of a loss-of-function mutation that is recessive.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master DNA Proofreading with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner