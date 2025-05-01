State whether the graph of will be narrower or wider than & if it opens up or down.
Vertex: (−32,−3); x-intercept: None; y-intercept: (0,−943); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: (−∞,−3]
Vertex: (−32,−3); x-intercept: (0,0) ; y-intercept: (0,−943); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: (−∞,−3]
Vertex: (0,−943); x-intercept: None; y-intercept: (0,−3); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: (−∞,0]
Vertex: (0,−943); x-intercept: None; y-intercept: (0,−943); Domain: (−∞,∞); Range: (−∞,−3]
State whether the graph of will be narrower or wider than & if it opens up or down.