Identify the vertex from the given quadratic function in vertex form \(f(x) = -4\left(x + \frac{2}{3}\right)^2 - 3\). The vertex is given by the point \(\left(h, k\right)\) where the function is written as \(f(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k\). Here, rewrite the expression inside the parentheses to match the form \((x - h)\) and determine \(h\) and \(k\).