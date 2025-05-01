Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Why do we need Lipids?
Multiple Choice
Fats is mostly stored in ____________ for later energy use.
A
Internal organs.
B
Adipose tissue.
C
The torso.
D
Nervous tissue.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of fats in the body: Fats are a macronutrient that serve as a dense energy source and are stored for later use when the body requires energy.
Learn about adipose tissue: Adipose tissue is a specialized connective tissue that stores fat. It acts as an energy reservoir and provides insulation and cushioning for the body.
Compare the options provided: Internal organs, the torso, nervous tissue, and adipose tissue. Evaluate which of these is specifically designed for fat storage.
Recognize that internal organs and nervous tissue have other primary functions, such as processing signals or supporting vital processes, and are not specialized for fat storage.
Conclude that adipose tissue is the correct answer because it is the primary site for fat storage in the body, located in areas such as under the skin and around internal organs.
