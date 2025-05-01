Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Why do we need Lipids?
Multiple Choice
Briana consumed 180 Kcal of lipids in a day. How many grams of lipid did she consume?
A
90 grams.
B
20 grams.
C
1620 grams.
D
180 grams.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between calories and grams of lipids. Lipids provide 9 Kcal per gram, which is a standard value in nutrition science.
Step 2: Use the formula to calculate grams of lipids: \( \text{grams of lipids} = \frac{\text{calories from lipids}}{\text{calories per gram of lipids}} \).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Briana consumed 180 Kcal of lipids, and lipids provide 9 Kcal per gram. The formula becomes \( \text{grams of lipids} = \frac{180}{9} \).
Step 4: Perform the division to determine the grams of lipids consumed. This step involves dividing 180 by 9.
Step 5: Interpret the result to confirm the grams of lipids consumed. Ensure the value aligns with the nutritional context provided in the problem.
