Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Why do we need Lipids?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true?
A
Fats contain more energy per gram than carbohydrates.
B
Fats can act as the building blocks for new muscle tissue when the body lacks protein.
C
Especially when at rest, fats provide less than 25% of the total energy we use.
D
All of the above are true.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the energy content of macronutrients: Fats provide approximately 9 kcal per gram, while carbohydrates and proteins provide about 4 kcal per gram. This makes fats more energy-dense than carbohydrates or proteins.
Analyze the role of fats in muscle tissue synthesis: Fats are not used as building blocks for muscle tissue. Proteins are the primary macronutrient responsible for muscle repair and growth, as they provide amino acids necessary for this process.
Evaluate the energy contribution of fats at rest: At rest, fats typically provide a significant portion of the body's energy needs, often exceeding 25% of total energy expenditure. This is because the body relies on fat stores for energy during low-intensity activities.
Review the statement 'All of the above are true': Since the second and third statements are incorrect based on the analysis above, the option 'All of the above are true' cannot be correct.
Conclude which statement is true: Based on the analysis, the first statement, 'Fats contain more energy per gram than carbohydrates,' is the correct answer.
