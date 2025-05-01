Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Why do we need Lipids?
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a reason that we need to consume lipids as part of a healthful diet?
A
To allow the transportation and absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.
B
To provide protection for our internal organs.
C
To make DNA.
D
To provide energy when we are in a calorie deficit.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of lipids in the human body. Lipids are essential macronutrients that serve various functions, such as energy storage, insulation, and protection of internal organs. They also play a role in the transportation and absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K).
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Each option describes a function or role of lipids, except for one that is unrelated to lipid functions.
Step 3: Recall the biological process of DNA synthesis. DNA is made from nucleotides, which are composed of a sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base. Lipids are not involved in the synthesis of DNA, as this process relies on carbohydrates and proteins.
Step 4: Compare the options to identify the one that does not align with the known functions of lipids. The option 'To make DNA' is unrelated to lipid functions, as lipids do not contribute to DNA synthesis.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'To make DNA,' as it is not a reason we need to consume lipids as part of a healthful diet.
Watch next
Master Lipids Are Required in Our Diet with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning