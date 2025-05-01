Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Cardiovascular Disease
Multiple Choice
Which of the following answers explains how atherosclerosis develops?
A
Over time, VLDLs cause plaque buildup on blood vessel walls, reducing the width of the vessel.
B
Over time, LDLs cause plaque buildup on blood vessel walls, reducing the width of the vessel.
C
Over time, HDLs are deposited on blood vessel walls, reducing the width of the vessel.
D
All of the above.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: Atherosclerosis is a condition where plaque builds up inside the arteries, leading to reduced blood flow. LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein) is often referred to as 'bad cholesterol' because it contributes to plaque formation, while HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein) is considered 'good cholesterol' as it helps remove cholesterol from the bloodstream.
Analyze the role of LDLs: LDLs transport cholesterol to cells, but when there is an excess, they can deposit cholesterol on the walls of blood vessels. This leads to the formation of fatty deposits, or plaques, which narrow the arteries and restrict blood flow.
Evaluate the role of VLDLs: VLDLs (Very Low-Density Lipoproteins) primarily transport triglycerides. While they can contribute to plaque formation indirectly by being converted into LDLs, they are not the primary cause of atherosclerosis.
Assess the role of HDLs: HDLs help remove cholesterol from the bloodstream and transport it to the liver for excretion. They do not contribute to plaque buildup; instead, they play a protective role against atherosclerosis.
Conclude by identifying the correct explanation: The correct answer is that LDLs cause plaque buildup on blood vessel walls, reducing the width of the vessel. This aligns with the biological role of LDLs in cholesterol transport and their contribution to atherosclerosis.
