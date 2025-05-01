Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Cardiovascular Disease
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pie charts correspond best with HDL?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the composition of HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein). HDL is known for its high protein content relative to other lipoproteins, with lower amounts of triglycerides and cholesterol.
Step 2: Analyze the pie charts provided. Look for the chart where the protein section is the largest proportion compared to triglycerides, cholesterol, and phospholipids.
Step 3: Compare the proportions of each component in the pie charts. HDL should have a dominant protein section, followed by smaller proportions of phospholipids, cholesterol, and minimal triglycerides.
Step 4: Identify the pie chart that matches the expected composition of HDL. The chart with the largest green section (protein) and minimal orange section (triglycerides) is most likely to represent HDL.
Step 5: Confirm your choice by ensuring the proportions align with the known characteristics of HDL, which is primarily protein-rich and has low triglyceride content.
