Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Cardiovascular Disease
Multiple Choice
John recently had his blood cholesterol levels checked. His total cholesterol was 225 mg/dL, his LDL cholesterol was 155 mg/dL, and his HDL cholesterol was 35 mg/dL. Based on the cholesterol classification table below, which of the following statements most accurately describes John's cholesterol status?
A
John's total cholesterol is considered fabulous, but his LDL and HDL levels are borderline high.
B
John's LDL cholesterol is too high, but his HDL is in good range, so his overall cholesterol health is balanced.
C
John's total cholesterol & LDL cholesterol are borderline high while his HDL cholesterol is too low, indicating a higher risk for cardiovascular disease.
D
John's HDL cholesterol is good, which compensates for his slightly elevated LDL, so he's at low risk for CVD.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze John's total cholesterol level. According to the table, a total cholesterol level of 225 mg/dL falls within the range of 200-239 mg/dL, which is classified as 'Borderline CVD risk.'
Step 2: Evaluate John's LDL cholesterol level. The table indicates that an LDL cholesterol level of 155 mg/dL falls within the range of 130-160 mg/dL, which is also classified as 'Borderline CVD risk.'
Step 3: Assess John's HDL cholesterol level. The table shows that an HDL cholesterol level of 35 mg/dL falls below 40 mg/dL, which is classified as 'High CVD risk.'
Step 4: Combine the classifications. John's total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol are both borderline high, while his HDL cholesterol is too low, indicating a higher risk for cardiovascular disease.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement based on the data is: 'John's total cholesterol & LDL cholesterol are borderline high while his HDL cholesterol is too low, indicating a higher risk for cardiovascular disease.'
