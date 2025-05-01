Which trace mineral is known to enhance insulin activity and improve glucose tolerance?
A
Selenium
B
Iodine
C
Chromium
D
Fluoride
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a trace mineral that plays a role in enhancing insulin activity and improving glucose tolerance, which are key factors in blood sugar regulation.
Recall that insulin is a hormone that helps cells take in glucose from the bloodstream, and certain minerals can influence how effectively insulin works.
Review the functions of the listed minerals: Selenium is important for antioxidant defense, Iodine is essential for thyroid hormone production, Fluoride is involved in dental health, and Chromium is known to enhance insulin sensitivity.
Identify that Chromium is the trace mineral specifically recognized for its role in improving insulin action and glucose metabolism.
Conclude that among the options, Chromium is the correct answer because it supports insulin function and helps maintain normal blood glucose levels.
