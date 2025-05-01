Which trace mineral is best known for enhancing insulin activity and improving glucose tolerance?
A
Chromium
B
Iodine
C
Iron
D
Selenium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a trace mineral that plays a role in enhancing insulin activity and improving glucose tolerance, which are key factors in blood sugar regulation.
Recall the functions of each listed trace mineral: Iodine is primarily involved in thyroid hormone production; Iron is essential for oxygen transport in the blood; Selenium acts as an antioxidant and supports immune function.
Focus on Chromium, which is known to enhance the action of insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels, thereby improving glucose tolerance.
Recognize that Chromium's role involves potentiating insulin signaling pathways, which helps cells take up glucose more effectively from the bloodstream.
Conclude that among the options, Chromium is the trace mineral best known for enhancing insulin activity and improving glucose tolerance.
