In the category of other trace minerals, which mineral has the smallest adult daily requirement (as an Adequate Intake or estimated need) compared with the others listed?
A
Molybdenum
B
Fluoride
C
Manganese
D
Chromium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the problem asks to identify which trace mineral has the smallest adult daily requirement, specifically looking at Adequate Intake (AI) or estimated needs among the listed minerals.
Step 2: Recognize that the minerals listed are Molybdenum, Fluoride, Manganese, and Chromium, and that these are all trace minerals required in very small amounts for human health.
Step 3: Review the typical adult daily requirements for each mineral by consulting reliable nutrition references or dietary guidelines. For example, look up the Adequate Intake (AI) or Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) values for each mineral.
Step 4: Compare the numerical values of the daily requirements for Molybdenum, Fluoride, Manganese, and Chromium to determine which one has the smallest value.
Step 5: Conclude that Chromium has the smallest adult daily requirement among the listed minerals based on the comparison of their AI or estimated needs.
