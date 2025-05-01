In the context of human nutrition, which of the following is NOT classified as a mineral?
A
Zinc
B
Iron
C
Calcium
D
Vitamin C (ascorbic acid)
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the definition of minerals in human nutrition. Minerals are inorganic elements that are essential for various bodily functions, such as building bones, transmitting nerve impulses, and maintaining fluid balance.
Step 2: Identify the substances listed in the problem: Zinc, Iron, Calcium, and Vitamin C (ascorbic acid). Recognize that Zinc, Iron, and Calcium are all minerals because they are inorganic elements required by the body.
Step 3: Recognize that Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is an organic compound, specifically a vitamin, which means it contains carbon and is involved in different biological processes such as antioxidant activity and collagen synthesis.
Step 4: Compare the classifications: since Zinc, Iron, and Calcium are minerals (inorganic), and Vitamin C is a vitamin (organic), Vitamin C is the substance that is NOT classified as a mineral.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer to the question is Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) because it does not fit the definition of a mineral in human nutrition.
