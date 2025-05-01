In the context of nutrition and mineral classification, can a mineral be a liquid at room temperature?
A
Yes; minerals can be liquid if they provide calories when consumed.
B
Yes; any inorganic substance, including liquids like water, is classified as a mineral.
C
Yes; minerals are defined primarily by being nonmetals, so they can be liquids.
D
No; minerals are inorganic elements that are solids at room temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the definition of minerals in nutrition. Minerals are inorganic elements required by the body in small amounts for various physiological functions.
Step 2: Recognize that minerals are elements or compounds that are typically solid at room temperature. This is because minerals are naturally occurring crystalline substances with a definite chemical composition.
Step 3: Consider the physical state of common minerals at room temperature. Most minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, and zinc exist as solids under normal conditions.
Step 4: Clarify that while water is an inorganic substance and liquid at room temperature, it is not classified as a mineral in nutrition. Minerals are elements or compounds, not liquids.
Step 5: Conclude that minerals cannot be liquids at room temperature because their classification depends on their solid elemental or compound form, not on providing calories or being nonmetals.
