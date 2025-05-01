In the context of mineral classification, is plastic considered a mineral?
A
Yes; plastic qualifies as a mineral because it is a solid material found in many environments.
B
Yes; plastic is considered a mineral because it can be manufactured with a consistent chemical composition.
C
No; plastic is synthetic/organic and does not meet the criteria of a naturally occurring inorganic solid with a definite chemical composition and crystalline structure.
D
No; plastic is excluded from minerals only because it is too soft to be classified as a mineral.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a mineral. A mineral is a naturally occurring, inorganic solid with a definite chemical composition and an ordered crystalline structure.
Step 2: Analyze the nature of plastic. Plastic is a synthetic material, meaning it is man-made, and it is organic because it is primarily composed of carbon-based polymers.
Step 3: Compare plastic to the mineral criteria. Since plastic is not naturally occurring and is organic rather than inorganic, it does not meet the essential requirements to be classified as a mineral.
Step 4: Consider the other options. Plastic's softness is not the reason it is excluded from minerals; the key factors are its synthetic origin and organic composition.
Step 5: Conclude that plastic is not a mineral because it fails the fundamental criteria of being a naturally occurring inorganic solid with a definite chemical composition and crystalline structure.
