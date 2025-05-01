It is difficult to remember the exact values of how much of each type of fat you are supposed to consume each day, because some of the values are very specific. For example: 11-14g of linoleic acid, 1.1-1.3g of α-linoleic acid, <10% of daily calories coming from saturated & avoiding trans fat. Therefore, it may be more helpful to try and remember some general riles when thing about fat intake. Which of the following answer options provides good practical advice on healthful fat consumption?