- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace Minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace Minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
According to general dietary guidelines for lipids for healthy adults, approximately what proportion of daily calories should come from fat?
Watch next
Master Be Aware of Hidden Fats with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
It is difficult to remember the exact values of how much of each type of fat you are supposed to consume each day, because some of the values are very specific. For example: 11-14g of linoleic acid, 1.1-1.3g of α-linoleic acid, <10% of daily calories coming from saturated & avoiding trans fat. Therefore, it may be more helpful to try and remember some general riles when thing about fat intake. Which of the following answer options provides good practical advice on healthful fat consumption?
Olestra is a substance that was approved by the FDA in 1996. It was typically used in snack food such as potato chips because it has similar texture to fat but isn't absorbed by the digestive system. However, its use has mostly been discontinued because it caused some issues such as abdominal cramping. Based in this information what type of product is olestra?
Dietary Guidelines for Lipids practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations