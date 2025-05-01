Understand the difference between macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients are nutrients required by the body in large amounts, such as proteins, fats, and carbohydrates, while micronutrients are needed in smaller amounts and include vitamins and minerals.
Identify each option given: Protein is a macronutrient because it is needed in large quantities for energy and body functions.
Saturated fat is also a macronutrient, specifically a type of fat, which provides energy and supports cell structure.
Vitamin C is a micronutrient because it is a vitamin required in small amounts for various biochemical functions, such as immune support and antioxidant activity.
Dietary fiber is a type of carbohydrate that is not digested for energy but aids in digestion; it is considered a macronutrient component rather than a micronutrient.
