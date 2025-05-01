Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Micronutrients
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a difference between vitamins and minerals?
A
Vitamins are needed in quantities greater than 100 mg/day, while minerals are needed in quantities less than 100 mg/day.
B
Vitamins are used for energy, while minerals are not.
C
Vitamins are organic molecules, while minerals are chemical elements.
D
Vitamins work in conjunction with enzymes to speed up chemical reactions, while minerals do not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key difference between vitamins and minerals. Vitamins are organic compounds, meaning they contain carbon and are derived from living organisms. Minerals, on the other hand, are inorganic elements that come from the earth, such as calcium, iron, and potassium.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Vitamins are needed in quantities greater than 100 mg/day, while minerals are needed in quantities less than 100 mg/day.' This is incorrect because the required amounts of vitamins and minerals vary widely. Some minerals, like calcium, are needed in large amounts (macrominerals), while others, like iron, are needed in smaller amounts (trace minerals).
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Vitamins are used for energy, while minerals are not.' This is incorrect because neither vitamins nor minerals provide energy directly. Instead, they play roles in metabolic processes that help the body utilize energy from macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats).
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'Vitamins are organic molecules, while minerals are chemical elements.' This is correct because vitamins are organic compounds (e.g., Vitamin C, which is ascorbic acid), while minerals are inorganic elements (e.g., iron, which is Fe).
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'Vitamins work in conjunction with enzymes to speed up chemical reactions, while minerals do not.' This is partially true but not entirely accurate. Both vitamins and minerals can act as cofactors for enzymes, aiding in chemical reactions. For example, Vitamin B6 is a coenzyme, and magnesium is a mineral cofactor.
