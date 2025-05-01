Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
1. What is Nutrition
Micronutrients
Multiple Choice
What are the two classes of vitamins?
A
Major vitamins & minor vitamins.
B
Water soluble & fat soluble.
C
Organic & inorganic.
D
Essential & nonessential.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that vitamins are essential nutrients required in small amounts for various physiological functions in the body.
Learn that vitamins are classified based on their solubility, which affects how they are absorbed, transported, stored, and excreted in the body.
The two main classes of vitamins are: (1) Water-soluble vitamins, which dissolve in water and are not stored in the body (e.g., B-complex vitamins and vitamin C), and (2) Fat-soluble vitamins, which dissolve in fat and can be stored in the liver and fatty tissues (e.g., vitamins A, D, E, and K).
Recognize that the classification 'major vitamins & minor vitamins' is incorrect because vitamins are not categorized by importance but by their solubility.
Similarly, 'organic & inorganic' and 'essential & nonessential' are not correct classifications for vitamins, as all vitamins are organic compounds and essential for the body in varying amounts.
