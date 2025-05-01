Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Introduction to Lipids
Multiple Choice
Given that phospholipids are crucial for cell membrane structure, biosignaling, and other vital functions, why are they not considered essential dietary nutrients?
A
Because phospholipids are completely degrade during digestion and cannot be absorbed intact.
B
Because phospholipids have no specific role in metabolism and are only structural components.
C
Because the human body can synthesize/manufacture phospholipids endogenously from dietary fatty acids.
D
Because phospholipids are not present in any foods, so they do not contribute to dietary intake.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'essential dietary nutrients': Essential nutrients are those that the body cannot synthesize on its own and must be obtained through the diet.
Review the role of phospholipids: Phospholipids are important for cell membrane structure, biosignaling, and other functions, but this does not necessarily mean they are essential nutrients.
Analyze the body's ability to synthesize phospholipids: The human body can produce phospholipids endogenously using dietary fatty acids, glycerol, and phosphate groups, which means they do not need to be obtained directly from the diet.
Evaluate the digestion and absorption of phospholipids: Phospholipids are broken down during digestion into smaller components (e.g., fatty acids, glycerol, and phosphate) and are not absorbed intact, but this does not affect their synthesis in the body.
Conclude based on the synthesis capability: Since the body can manufacture phospholipids from other dietary components, they are not considered essential dietary nutrients.
