Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Introduction to Lipids
Multiple Choice
The 3 major structural classes of dietary lipids are:
A
Lipids, Oils, Sterols.
B
Triglycerides, Phospholipids, Sterols.
C
Triacylglycerides, Phospholipids, Cholesterol.
D
Lipids, Oils, Triglycerides.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the three major structural classes of dietary lipids. These are the main categories of lipids found in the diet, each with distinct structures and functions.
Recall the key definitions: Triglycerides (also called triacylglycerides) are the most common type of fat in the diet and body, composed of glycerol and three fatty acids. Phospholipids are a type of lipid that contains a phosphate group and are essential for cell membranes. Sterols, such as cholesterol, are a type of lipid with a ring structure and are important for hormone production and cell membrane stability.
Eliminate incorrect options: 'Lipids, Oils, Sterols' is incorrect because 'lipids' and 'oils' are broad terms, not specific structural classes. Similarly, 'Lipids, Oils, Triglycerides' is incorrect for the same reason.
Compare the remaining options: 'Triglycerides, Phospholipids, Sterols' and 'Triacylglycerides, Phospholipids, Cholesterol' are similar, but note that 'Triacylglycerides' is another name for 'Triglycerides,' and 'Cholesterol' is a specific type of sterol, not a structural class.
Select the correct answer: The correct answer is 'Triglycerides, Phospholipids, Sterols,' as these represent the three major structural classes of dietary lipids.
