Recall the key definitions: Triglycerides (also called triacylglycerides) are the most common type of fat in the diet and body, composed of glycerol and three fatty acids. Phospholipids are a type of lipid that contains a phosphate group and are essential for cell membranes. Sterols, such as cholesterol, are a type of lipid with a ring structure and are important for hormone production and cell membrane stability.