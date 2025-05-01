Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Introduction to Lipids
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best explains why phospholipids are important in biological systems?
A
Phospholipids can be stored in adipose tissue for energy storage.
B
Phospholipids are amphipathic, allowing them to form membranes & be used as emulsifiers.
C
Phospholipids are entirely hydrophobic, meaning they can protect cell membranes.
D
Phospholipids are precursors to vitamin D & sex hormones.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of phospholipids: Phospholipids consist of a hydrophilic (water-attracting) head and hydrophobic (water-repelling) tails, making them amphipathic molecules.
Learn the significance of amphipathic properties: Amphipathic molecules can arrange themselves into bilayers, with hydrophobic tails facing inward and hydrophilic heads facing outward, forming the basis of cell membranes.
Explore the role of phospholipids in biological systems: Their ability to form bilayers is crucial for creating selective barriers that regulate the movement of substances in and out of cells.
Understand their function as emulsifiers: Phospholipids can stabilize mixtures of water and fat due to their amphipathic nature, which is important in digestion and food processing.
Clarify misconceptions: Phospholipids are not entirely hydrophobic, nor are they precursors to vitamin D or sex hormones. Their primary role is forming membranes and acting as emulsifiers.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Lipids with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice