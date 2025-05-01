In general, daily mineral requirements are most closely correlated with which factor?
A
Daily fluid intake
B
Dietary cholesterol intake
C
Body size (e.g., total body mass or lean body mass)
D
Preference for plant-based versus animal-based foods
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that daily mineral requirements are influenced by physiological factors that determine the body's need for minerals to maintain proper function.
Recognize that minerals are essential nutrients involved in various bodily functions such as bone formation, nerve transmission, and enzyme activity, which are related to the size and composition of the body.
Consider that larger body size or greater lean body mass generally requires more minerals to support metabolic processes and structural needs.
Evaluate other options such as daily fluid intake, dietary cholesterol intake, and food preferences, and understand why these are less directly related to mineral requirements compared to body size.
Conclude that among the given options, body size (total body mass or lean body mass) is the factor most closely correlated with daily mineral requirements because it reflects the overall mineral demand of the body.
Watch next
Master Minerals with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan