In the context of nutrition, is table sugar (sucrose) considered a mineral?
A
Yes; sucrose is a major mineral because it provides energy.
B
No; sucrose is a carbohydrate, not an inorganic mineral nutrient.
C
Yes; sucrose is classified as a trace mineral because it dissolves in water.
D
No; sucrose is a vitamin because it is organic.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of minerals in nutrition: Minerals are inorganic nutrients that the body needs in small or large amounts for various physiological functions. They are elements like calcium, iron, and potassium.
Recognize the chemical nature of sucrose: Sucrose is a carbohydrate, which means it is an organic compound made up of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms.
Differentiate between organic and inorganic nutrients: Vitamins and carbohydrates are organic because they contain carbon, whereas minerals are inorganic elements without carbon.
Evaluate the options given: Since sucrose is an organic carbohydrate, it cannot be classified as a mineral, whether major or trace.
Conclude that sucrose is not a mineral but a carbohydrate, and therefore the correct classification is that sucrose is a carbohydrate, not an inorganic mineral nutrient.
