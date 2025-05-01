Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Digestion of Fats
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A _________ is a lipoprotein that carries lipids through the lymphatic system and into the bloodstream.
A
Micelle.
B
Chylomicron.
C
Phospholipid.
D
Bile.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question is asking about a specific type of lipoprotein that transports lipids through the lymphatic system and into the bloodstream. Lipoproteins are complexes made of lipids and proteins that help transport fats in the body.
Review the options provided: The options include Micelle, Chylomicron, Phospholipid, and Bile. Each term has a specific role in lipid digestion, absorption, or transport.
Clarify the role of each term: A micelle is a structure formed during fat digestion to help absorb lipids in the small intestine. A chylomicron is a type of lipoprotein that transports dietary lipids from the intestines through the lymphatic system into the bloodstream. Phospholipids are components of cell membranes and lipoproteins but are not responsible for transporting lipids through the lymphatic system. Bile is a digestive fluid that emulsifies fats but does not transport them.
Identify the correct answer: Based on the definitions, the lipoprotein that carries lipids through the lymphatic system and into the bloodstream is the chylomicron.
Conclude: The correct answer is 'Chylomicron,' as it matches the description provided in the question.
Watch next
Master Most Fat Digestion Occurs in Our Small Intestine with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice