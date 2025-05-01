Clarify the role of each term: A micelle is a structure formed during fat digestion to help absorb lipids in the small intestine. A chylomicron is a type of lipoprotein that transports dietary lipids from the intestines through the lymphatic system into the bloodstream. Phospholipids are components of cell membranes and lipoproteins but are not responsible for transporting lipids through the lymphatic system. Bile is a digestive fluid that emulsifies fats but does not transport them.