Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Digestion of Fats
Multiple Choice
Which of the following options shows the correct sequence of events in lipid digestion/absorption?
A
Chylomicron formation > absorption by enterocytes > micelle formation > lymphatic system transport.
B
Absorption by enterocytes > Chylomicron formation > micelle formation > lymphatic system transport.
C
Micelle formation > absorption by enterocytes > chylomicron formation > lymphatic system transport.
D
Lymphatic system transport > micelle formation > absorption by enterocytes >.chylomicron formation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the process of lipid digestion and absorption. Lipids are hydrophobic molecules, so they require specific mechanisms to be digested, absorbed, and transported in the body. Key steps include emulsification, micelle formation, absorption by enterocytes, chylomicron formation, and transport via the lymphatic system.
Step 2: Recognize the role of micelle formation. Lipids are emulsified by bile salts in the small intestine, breaking them into smaller droplets. These droplets are further broken down by pancreatic lipase into free fatty acids and monoglycerides, which combine with bile salts to form micelles. Micelles facilitate the transport of lipids to the intestinal lining for absorption.
Step 3: Understand absorption by enterocytes. Micelles deliver lipids to the brush border of enterocytes (intestinal cells). Here, the lipids are absorbed into the enterocytes, leaving the bile salts behind in the intestinal lumen.
Step 4: Learn about chylomicron formation. Inside the enterocytes, absorbed lipids are reassembled into triglycerides and packaged with proteins to form chylomicrons. Chylomicrons are lipoproteins that enable the transport of lipids in the aqueous environment of the body.
Step 5: Explore lymphatic system transport. Chylomicrons are too large to enter blood capillaries directly, so they are transported via the lymphatic system. From the lymphatic system, they eventually enter the bloodstream, where they deliver lipids to tissues for energy or storage.
