Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Digestion of Fats
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a primary fate of dietary lipids?
A
Body cells utilize fats immediately for energy.
B
Body cells re-assemble fatty acids into triglycerides to be stored in adipose tissue.
C
Most dietary fat is biochemically converted into glycogen for energy storage.
D
All of the above are common fates of ingested fats.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the primary fates of dietary lipids. Dietary lipids, primarily in the form of triglycerides, are broken down into glycerol and fatty acids during digestion. These components are absorbed and can follow several metabolic pathways.
Step 2: Recognize the common fates of dietary lipids. These include: (1) being used immediately by body cells for energy through β-oxidation, (2) being reassembled into triglycerides and stored in adipose tissue for later energy use, or (3) being used in the synthesis of cell membranes or signaling molecules.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement about dietary fat being converted into glycogen. Glycogen is a storage form of carbohydrates, not fats. The biochemical pathways for fat metabolism (lipogenesis and β-oxidation) are distinct from those for carbohydrate metabolism (glycogenesis and glycolysis). Fats are not typically converted into glycogen.
Step 4: Analyze the provided options. The statement 'Most dietary fat is biochemically converted into glycogen for energy storage' is incorrect because this is not a primary fate of dietary lipids. The other options correctly describe common metabolic pathways for fats.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the statement about fat being converted into glycogen, as it does not align with the known metabolic fates of dietary lipids.
