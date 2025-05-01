Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
5. Fats
Digestion of Fats
Multiple Choice
Why is bile such an important component in the digestion process?
A
It breaks down triglycerides into glycerol & fatty acids.
B
It breaks down sterol into their individual ring structures.
C
It emulsifies lipids, allowing lipases to more effectively breakdown triglycerides.
D
Answers a) & b) only.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of bile in digestion: Bile is a substance produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder. It contains bile salts, which are crucial for the digestion and absorption of lipids (fats).
Clarify the process of emulsification: Bile salts have both hydrophilic (water-attracting) and hydrophobic (water-repelling) properties. This allows them to break large fat globules into smaller droplets, increasing the surface area for enzymes to act upon.
Explain the role of lipases: Lipases are enzymes that break down triglycerides (a type of fat) into glycerol and free fatty acids. The emulsification process by bile makes it easier for lipases to access and digest the triglycerides.
Address the incorrect options: Bile does not break down triglycerides directly into glycerol and fatty acids (this is the role of lipases), nor does it break down sterols into their ring structures. These statements are incorrect.
Conclude with the correct answer: The primary function of bile in digestion is to emulsify lipids, allowing lipases to more effectively break down triglycerides into their components (glycerol and fatty acids).
