Maria is pregnant and her doctor has recommended she takes a folic acid supplement. Why?
7. Vitamins
Water-Soluble Vitamins
Multiple Choice
Which of the following vitamins are most likely to build up to the point of toxicity with excessive intake?
A
Vitamins A, C, E, K.
B
Thiamin, riboflavin, niacin.
C
Vitamins D, K, B3 (niacin) & B7 (biotin).
D
Vitamins A, D, E, K.
