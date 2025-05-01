Which of the following vitamins are most likely to build up to the point of toxicity with excessive intake?
Maria is pregnant and her doctor has recommended she takes a folic acid supplement. Why?
Folic acid can significantly reduce the likelihood of neural tube defects in babies.
FOlic acid will help Maria produce enough breast milk after giving birth.
Folic acid can help strengthen Maria's bones as they take on the extra weight of her baby.
All of the above.
There are 4 different fat-soluble vitamins and ____ different water-soluble vitamins in total. While excess fat-soluble vitamins can be stored in the body, excess water-soluble vitamins are mostly _______.
Why is it difficult to isolate the symptoms of deficiency of one of the B vitamins?
Vitamins _________ are both antioxidants that neutralize harmful free radicals.
A vitamin B3 (niacin) deficiency may cause _________, while a vitamin B12 (cobalamin) deficiency may cause __________.