Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
8. Water and Minerals
Water
Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Sugary and caffeinated beverages should be counted toward the RDA for water.
A
True.
B
False, the excess calories from sugar and the diuretic effect of caffeine means that neither should be counted towards water intake.
C
False, water from caffeinated beverages can be counted but not water from beverages with high amounts of added sugar.
D
False, water from caffeinated beverages cannot be counted because it is a diuretic, but water from sugary beverages can be counted.
