What is a major way that hydration levels are measured by the body?
- 1. Science of Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. The Human Body & Digestion2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Lipids2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 16m
- 7. Vitamins2h 20m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 55m
- Water45m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace Minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace Minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
- 9. Alcohol57m
- 10. Energy Balance: Body Weight, Obesity, & Eating Disorders3h 7m
- 11. Nutrition & Fitness1h 7m
- 12. Food Safety & Regulation2h 3m
- 13. Food Insecurity in the US and the World37m
- 14. Nutrition: Pregnancy Through Infancy 1h 30m
- 15. Nutrition: Toddlers to Late Adulthood42m
Which statement best reflects the evidence about the claim that drinking cold water burns more calories than drinking room-temperature water?
Which of the following statements about antidiuretic hormone are correct?
I) Antidiuretic hormone acts on the kidneys.
II) Antidiuretic hormone is released in response to high blood solute concentration.
III) Antidiuretic hormone reduces urine output.
Which of the following would increase the amount of water an individual needs to consume?
I) Living in a hot climate.
II) Pregnancy status.
III) Participating in a cardio exercise class.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Sugary and caffeinated beverages should be counted toward the RDA for water.
Which of the following individuals is most likely to have the highest percent composition of fluid?
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Most of the fluid in the body is found in the blood.
Which population(s) are most at risk for dehydration?
I) Elderly individuals.
II) Individuals who menstruate.
III) Infants.
