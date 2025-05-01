Multiple Choice
In the context of other vitamin-like nutrients, which compound is considered neither fat-soluble nor water-soluble (i.e., it is not classified as a true vitamin)?
True or False: if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
Choline, carnitine, lipoic acid & inositol are not considered true vitamins because they can provide some energy & therefore are caloric.
Which of these substances cannot be synthesized by the human body & mist be obtained from the diet.