Multiple Choice
Which of these substances cannot be synthesized by the human body & mist be obtained from the diet.
True or False: if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
Choline, carnitine, lipoic acid & inositol are not considered true vitamins because they can provide some energy & therefore are caloric.